Briefcase: Sept. 2, 2020

<strong>Riverside Medical Group adds neurologist</strong>

Riverside Neurosciences Institute recently announced the addition of board-certified neurologist <strong>Dr. Shuja Sheikh</strong> to the Riverside Medical Group. He is seeing patients at Riverside Neurosciences Institute in Kankakee.

Sheikh completed his Doctor of Medicine at the Medical University of Lublin in Poland. He then completed a neurology residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. He went on to complete his training with a clinical neurophysiology fellowship at University of Chicago. Sheikh is a member of the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine and the American Academy of Neurology.

In addition to his training, Sheikh enjoys research, teaching, martial arts, travel and photography. He is fluent in English, Urdu, Hindi and Polish. For more information about the Riverside Neurosciences Institute visit riversidehealthcare.org. To schedule an appointment, call 815-935-0750.

