Briefcase: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

<strong>Jackie Bruhn joins Municipal Bank</strong>

Cathy Boicken, president of Municipal Bank, has announced Jackie Bruhn has joined the bank team as trust officer.

Bruhn brings with her 18 years of trust experience. She is a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University and Cannon Financial. Bruhn will be responsible for managing and growing the trust department as well as using her expertise in other areas.

Municipal Bank is a local bank that provides land trust and all financial services. Bruhn will be working at the main office in Bourbonnais and can be reached at 815-935-8000 or jbruhn@municipalbank.com.

A native of Momence, Bruhn is very familiar with Kankakee County and appreciates the value of working with a local bank that focuses on customer relationships. She is active in various community organizations and serves on the board of Kiwanis of Kankakee, Women in Network committee of the Kankakee County Chamber and a CASA volunteer with Child Network.

<strong>KCC helps match students with careers</strong>

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College has added a free interactive tool to its website that can help students and prospective students find careers that match their interests.

The software, called Career Coach, tailors career options for users based on questions about themselves. The personalized results include career titles, labor market data and academic programs that could lead to those jobs. The software also can be used to build resumes and connect to job openings locally and regionally.

Career Coach is free and is available for anyone to use.

KCC partnered with the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley and the Kankakee Area Career Center to bring the tool to the community.

“A tool like this helps filter the career options and choose a path that fits,” said Matthew Kelley, director of the Kankakee Area Career Center. “That’s really beneficial because choosing a career can be a roadblock for some students.”

“Career Choice uses a personalized approach,” said Lesley Cooper, director of Institutional Effectiveness & Assessment at KCC. “This instrument starts with questions about the user’s preferences and interests. Then, it helps them explore what careers are a good fit for those strengths and interests. So, it’s customized for each person.”

“With the global market undergoing such significant transformation, it’s essential that we clearly connect the dots for job seekers regarding their career options and relevant training,” said Tim Nugent, President and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. “Demand skills are evolving rapidly. Career Coach is a powerful tool that takes a lot of the mystery out of the workforce readiness process, providing personalized information about career matches as well as local training and job opportunities.”

To access Career Coach, go to kcc.edu and choose “Programs.”

Career Coach is a product of Emsi, a labor market data company that works with job seekers, employers and educators.