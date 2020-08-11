Briefcase: Grant available to support dairy entrepreneurship

<strong>Grant available to support dairy entrepreneurship</strong>

PARK FOREST — In an effort to provide financial and technical support to the dairy industry in Illinois, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Park Forest, is urging dairy farmers and businesses to apply for grants through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance.

“Every dairy farmer should look at this grant opportunity,” said Joyce, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “These grants are designed to help dairy producers and processors expand while promoting more entrepreneurial efforts.”

A joint effort coordinated by the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, DBIA was designed to support and promote the diversification and addition of value-added products to the Midwest dairy industry.

Goals of the program include increasing on-farm diversification, creating value-added dairy products such as specialty cheeses and expanding export opportunities for farm-scale and processor dairy products.

The grant application period is open. A total of $220,000 in funds is available, with individual projects eligible for up to $20,000 each. The deadline to complete and return applications is Friday. Selected producers and business owners will be notified Sept. 4.

For questions or additional information, call DBIA at 608-265-1491 or go to turbo.cdr.wisc.edu/dairy-business-innovation-alliance.