Briefcase: Aug. 8, 2020

<strong>Iroquois Memorial Hospital hires new CFO</strong>

Iroquois Memorial Hospital recently announced <strong>Richard Harning</strong> as its new vice president of financial stewardship and Chief Financial Officer.

Harning has more than 28 years of financial healthcare leadership experience. He has a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and Master of Business Administration in accounting, both from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.

Harning has experience in financial reporting and interpretation with knowledge in banking, debt issuance and management, and budgeting and forecasting. He also has done physician contracting and cost control initiative development.

“The staff I meet on a daily basis are incredibly impressive,” said Harning, who began at IHM three weeks ago. “I am fully aware the hospital is under great pressure caused by the global pandemic. I will use all my skills to develop safeguards for the hospital financially.

“Generating cash from operations will be our focus. I will be developing working teams to highlight process improvement initiatives and areas to improve our revenue cycle efficiency. I can see great things in store for this phenomenal organization and I feel blessed to be a part of it.”

Harning can be reached via phone at 815-432-4786 or email at richard.harning@imhrh.org.

Iroquois Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed hospital in Watseka, serves more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana.