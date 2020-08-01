Briefcase: Aug. 1, 2020

<strong>ATI Physical Therapy adds VP</strong>

ATI Physical Therapy, a provider of physical therapy services based in Bolingbrook, has added <strong>Amber Compton</strong> as vice president of payer relations.

In her new role with ATI, Compton will be tasked with the oversight and management of its provider network. From developing and executing performance-based outcomes to working directly with payer-relations teams, she will report directly to Joe Zavalishin, chief development officer.

“Amber’s proven success in healthcare business development and strategic-relationship building will make a positive impact on our business and how we work with partners,” Zavalishin said. “Her communication, relationship management, negotiation skills and experience developing highly engaged teams are what drew us to her as an integral addition to our company.”

Compton joins ATI after an 18-year career with St. Louis-based pharmacy benefit management organization Express Scripts. There, she held various roles within the company, including vice president and general manager of the company’s group purchasing organization and retail account management and compliance.

Prior to Express Scripts, Compton spent more than a decade with Walgreens, rising from pharmacy student to pharmacy manager handling hiring, inventory management and state and federal compliance responsibilities.

“ATI is one of the most prominent physical therapy companies in the U.S., and I’m incredibly excited to bring my perspective and ideas to its leadership team,” Compton said. “I’m eager to begin applying my experience to strengthen and build meaningful partnerships across the organization to help deliver the kind of operational excellence ATI is known for by so many.”

Compton holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from St. Louis College of Pharmacy and certifications in advanced negotiation strategies and negotiation skills from the Harvard Division of Continuing Education.

ATI Physical Therapy has more than 850 locations across the U.S., including two locations in Bourbonnais, at 1275 N. Convent St. and 110 Mooney Drive.