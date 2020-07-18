Briefcase: July 18, 2020

<strong>IMH Hospice earns caregiver award</strong>

WATSEKA – <strong>Iroquois Memorial Hospice</strong> has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a superior performer for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20 percent of all eligible SHP clients for 2019.

The annual SHPBest award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that provide quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. The 2019 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice survey satisfaction score for more than 1,000 hospice providers.

Hospice care is a special way of providing medical, emotional, social and spiritual care to people who are living with a terminal illness. The Iroquois Memorial Hospice team of professionals provide care in the comfort of a patient’s home, nursing home, assisted and, or independent living facilities.

Iroquois Memorial Hospice is based in Watseka and is the only local community hospice choice. The program has served the community for more than 20 years. Iroquois Memorial Hospice is licensed by the state of Illinois, Medicare and Medicaid certified, and accredited by The Joint Commission with deemed status designation.

For more information, call 815-432-0185. Read more about the SHPBest awards program at shpdata.com/hospice/shpbest-cahps-hospice/.

IMH serves more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana. It’is a 25-bed hospital located in Watseka.