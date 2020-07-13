Municipal Bank adds 4 board members

Cathy Boicken, president of Municipal Bank, 720 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais, recently announced the addition of four new board members – Michael Allegro, Elizabeth Kubal, Matt McBurnie, and Chris Shride — all from the community.

They join current board members, Melvin Blanchette, Boicken, Noel Burke, W. Pat Gilmore, Kendra Karlock, Kent Karlock and Clay Smiley.

Boicken reported the bank’s total assets have grown since its inception in 1971 to $331 million with one of the strongest Tier 1 Capital positions within the banking industry of over 15.6% while government guidelines only require 4%.

Boicken said its loan department continues to be extremely busy the past few months, helping more than 160 borrowers with Payroll Protection SBA loans as well as individuals taking advantage of record low mortgage rates.

In addition, she indicated, fixed rate loans originated are up 257% and commercial loans up 145% over the same period last year.

Here are bios on the new board members:

Mike Allegro has been in business for himself since 1977, joining the Wendy’s Restaurant system in 1989, starting with just two Wendy’s stores. Allegro formed his management company, All Star Management, and grew his franchises to 39 Wendy’s stores. He has also served on the Wendy’s national advertising board, responsible for significant funds from both the Wendy’s company and franchisee’s marketing dollars.

Allegro has also supported the local Easter Seals organization. Allegro and his wife, Keli, live in Bourbonnais, attending Maternity BVM Church. Together they have five children.

Elizabeth Kubal has more than two decades of experience in finance and accounting since earning her Bachelor of Science in accounting in 1999. Kubal became the superintendent of finance and personnel of the Bourbonnais Township Park District in 2007.

In 2013, she became the comptroller for the City of Kankakee, taking on the city’s financial planning, revenue administration and accounting-auditing. In addition, Kubal was named a city representative for the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency in 2019. She is also a member of the Illinois Government Finance Officers Association.

Kubal and her husband, Joe, live in Bourbonnais with their three boys and are members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Matt McBurnie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in music dducation from Olivet Nazarene University in 1996. He earned a MBA in entrepreneurship and management from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 2009.

McBurnie was a resident director and youth pastor from ‘96 until 2003 at ONU. He has served as adjunct professor in the MBA and leadership programs at ONU. In 2003, McBurnie was named executive director of the United Way of Kankakee County, developing the first United Way campaign for Kankakee County that eclipsed $1 million.

McBurnie joined the Riverside Healthcare in 2007, serving as the executive director of the Foundation until 2015. He worked to secure funding through major and special gifts, estate planning, annual giving, grants and special events.

He was named vice president of institutional advancement at Riverside Healthcare in 2015. McBurnie has served on the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, and he also served on the board for College Church of the Nazarene for a number of years and currently serves on the board of GatheringPoint Church of the Nazarene.

McBurnie and his wife, Marsha, live in Bourbonnais with their four children.

Chris Shride earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1993 from ONU, and he earned both a Master of Health Administration and J.D, specializing in Health Law from Saint Louis University.

Shride moved to Grand Rapids, Mich., in 2003 to work for Spectrum Health Hospitals as primary legal advisor, with responsibilities including operational activities and oversight of legal department. In 2014 he was named president and CEO of a start-up medical technology company, developing manufacturing and selling hardware and software solutions.

In 2016 Shride moved back to Kankakee County, accepting the position of president and CEO of Amita Health St.Mary’s Hospital. He is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives, Kankakee County Economic Development Association, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County Board, ONU Foundation Board and Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Board and Executive Committee.

Shride also serves on the board of the Center for Digestive Health and Kankakee Valley Dialysis Network, as well as the BBCHS Facility Advisory Committee and is a trustee of the College Church of the Nazarene.

Shride and his wife, Jennifer, live in Bourbonnais. Three of their four children followed in the footsteps of their parents, attending ONU, and the youngest attends Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.