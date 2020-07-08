Main Street: July 8, 2020

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>In Part 1, the problem will be defined, and then in Part 2, some solutions are posed.</em>

“Rudeness is the weak man’s imitation of strength.” — Edmund Burke

Has the level of rudeness and even crude vulgarity gone up it the last few years? Well, it all depends on when and where and the circumstances.

Over the past few years in making many trips into Chicago to museums, restaurants and other attractions, I have concluded that things have actually improved. On the other hand, courtesy on the freeways getting there, in my opinion, has gone downhill.

Ironically, many otherwise civil people get transformed into freeway monsters and yell and send gestures your way that they would never do in person. In general, though, I think most of us agree that during our current pandemic, the vast majority of people have become a little more understanding, helpful and courteous.

However, with the advent of social media, especially Twitter, it seems that some of us have sunken below a civilized level. I’ll admit that even Facebook has turned mean on many occasions.

Knowing my weakness for getting my “buttons” pushed, I have cut my usage by about 90 percent, and I notice that a lot of my “friends” rarely post anymore. Of course, many responsible users still utilize this powerful communication device. By following our mother’s advice of not saying anything unless it is nice, can keep us on the up and up.

Personal communication in the face-to-face mode is what communication experts define as “media-rich” — meaning that you can see a person’s body language, hear their tone of voice and hear the words spoken. This is generally the preferred means of communication.

But it can also amplify the damaging effects of rude and crude behavior. The River Group, a management consulting company, in its newsletter “Viewpoint,” write that rudeness, especially from the top of an organization, can have a devastating effect. But it applies to all levels of the organization, our families and our interactions with the public, whether shopping, attending a ballgame or riding on a bike trail.

Some people think and, in many cases, this is true that people with a chronic rude personality, should be given a pass. “Well, since that is just the way ole so-and-so is, we just overlook it.”

Long ago, there was a lady in my home church that was making rather rude and mean comments about me that were not justified. We were told, ”Well, that is just Mrs. A’s way.”

My wife, came to my defense and put her in her proper place. The rudeness to us stopped, but chances are after a lifelong habit of getting away with it, she persisted in her behavior. Even if you are gracious and don’t call out the offending person, they can do considerable damage to customers and employees. Unfortunately, many hard-driving people aren’t even aware of their rude, but some people make it a mode of operation.

I could give you example after example where Mr. or Mrs. Rude were not confronted, and great employees left and/or customers were lost. Sometimes it has happened right here in our community. A few years ago, Walmart estimated that the lifetime business from an average customer was well more than $200,000. Today it is probably $300,000.

The River Group, a Boston-based consulting group, shares how rudeness can derail leaders in particular. They relate a 2015 incident where Heather Cho, an executive vice president of Korean airlines, a daughter of the chairman, and granddaughter of its founder, was forced to resign when she accosted a passenger.

Allegedly, Ms. Cho “screamed obscenities, hit and shoved the passenger, and verbally threatened her.” Charges were brought against Cho.

The trial judge expecting a contrite defendant concluded she was not genuinely sorry. She was given a significant prison term. It was pleaded it down to 10 months in jail plus a suspended sentence. While this was an extreme penalty, throughout my 40-year career, I have seen similar or worse behavior.

As the Viewpoint article says: (The offenders and their bosses) “may perceive their rudeness as inadvertently saying or doing something that hurts someone else.” The trouble is their team may consider the behavior as hostile — in other words, they are intentionally saying or doing something to hurt someone else. When this behavior becomes the norm, then the executive is perceived to be intentionally aggressive and a bully.

Most readers of this column are not executives per se but, the impact of our rudeness (whether accidentally or by design) can affect coworkers, families, community groups and so forth.

The River Group has developed a rather sobering formula on the costs of incivility in the workplace. Total Damage is = “Staff turnover + Opportunity Cost of lost business + Absenteeism + Presenteeism and in the worst cases legal Defence Cost + Dispute Resolution + Trial Costs + Settlements + Workers Compensation Costs +Disability Insurance Claims + Fraud Investigation.”

Let me leave you on a positive note. So much of the rudeness factor can be eliminated through self-awareness techniques such as Emotional Intelligence training, a topic written about by Dr. Ed Piatt many times across the years.

Next time, we will discuss overcoming our own rudeness (which we are likely not even to be aware of) and dealing with those who need their eyes opened to the damage and carnage they create. In reality, it is not that big of a change to move from rudeness to being a person of encouragement and courtesy.

As Johann Wolfgang von Goethe reminds us, “There is a courtesy of the heart; it is allied to love. From its springs the purest courtesy in the outward behavior.”