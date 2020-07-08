Briefcase: July 8, 2020

<strong>IMH adds provider at Milford Clinic</strong>

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital recently announced <strong>Tracy Packer</strong>, a nurse practitioner, is now be seeing patients at the IMH Clinic in Milford.

Packer has been a healthcare medical professional for more than 30 years where she has provided patient care services in various settings. She graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

In addition, Packer earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield. She furthered her passion in nursing at Resurrection University in Chicago where she specialized as a family nurse practitioner and earned her Master of Science in Nursing. She is certified in BLS, ACLS by the American Heart Association. She is also board certified by the ANCC.

“I am dedicated to providing care in an engaging and nurturing environment where every person feels valued,” Packer said. “It is my goal to understand each patient’s personal definition of health and use this as the foundation to help them optimize their well being and live their life to the fullest.”

Appointments can be made at the IMH Clince in Milford by calling 815-889-4241 and requesting an appointment. Same day appointments are available as well as telehealth and curbside visits