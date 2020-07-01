NOW Health Group to take over naming rights to Sears Centre

Hoffman Estates -– The Village of Hoffman Estates and Spectra, the providers of Venue Management and Partnerships at Sears Centre Arena, announced recently a new multi-year partnership with NOW Health Group Inc., in which the arena will be renamed NOW Arena.

NOW Health Group, a family-owned natural products manufacturer based in Bloomingdale, will take over naming rights to the Sears Centre Arena as of Sept. 1, as part of a 15-year agreement unanimously approved by the Village of Hoffman Estates on June 22.

The NOW Arena contract, valued at $11.25 million over the term, takes over from Transformco (formerly Sears Holdings Corp.), the arena naming rights partner since the venue opened in 2006.

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 and still owned by the Richard Family, NOW has a portfolio of more than 1,500 products, including supplements, sports nutrition, foods, beauty and health products, and essential oils – plus an additional 200 products across practitioner-brand Protocol For Life Balance and recently purchased SuperNutrition vitamins. It remains an independent manufacturer of natural products in the U.S. health food store channel.

“As a company that values family and community first, this partnership couldn’t be a better fit,” said Jim Emme, CEO of NOW Health Group Inc. “We’re excited to support the neighboring Village of Hoffman Estates and families from the surrounding communities and beyond. The NOW Arena will continue to be a resource for them to enjoy family-friendly entertainment, high school graduations, concerts and sporting events, while also providing them with opportunities to learn more about healthy products they can feel good about.”

Bill McLeod, Mayor of Hoffman Estates, said he was pleased a deal was reached.

“I want to thank Sears/Transformco for their commitment to the venue since the building first opened in 2006,” he said.