Main Street: July 1, 2020

A confluence of issues coupled with systemic ineptitude has caused an avalanche of problems for our country, and especially Illinois. We see political leaders pandering to voters regarding immigration policies, federal bailouts of broken pension systems, misinformation regarding COVID-19 policies, and tumultuous handling of police brutality, which resulted in peaceful protests morphing into opportunistic criminals vandalizing stores and personal properties.

Consequently, what do these sticky problems all have in common? It centers and emanates from a lack of leadership. These sticky problems are emblematic from the governor of Illinois with his dictatorial policies of “sheltering in place” and closing and fiscally ruining Illinois small businesses while simultaneously leaving big box stores open (deemed essential) to our mayor of Chicago blurting coded and deeply offensive expletives to our president while Chicago murders and riots are on the rise.

Despite the promises of more significant and inclusive leadership, the examples mentioned above illustrate the need for leadership at every level in government.

While it is easy to understand our political leaders’ deep frustration, it is never wise to chastise and ridicule the president while seeking billions of dollars in federal bailouts from years of corruption and mismanagement. We should expect more of our political leaders, and, at the minimum, these leaders need to practice self-restraint and civility.

Interestingly, one of my favorite leadership quotes comes from leadership guru Warren Bennis who said, “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.”

Our political leaders, as illustrated above, have indeed not translated the electorate’s vision into reality; rather they have substituted their ego-driven and self-serving agenda, which has transformed our collective vision into some other form of an alternate reality. Given this, how do emerging leaders coalesce our joint vision into reality?

Extending from the theory of leadership, Glenn Leibowitz authored “13 Inspiring Traits of Exceptional Leaders.” I will highlight his salient leadership traits and then offer my comments in parentheses to add to your leadership domain.

Great leaders provide their direct reports and others in the organization the following exceptional leadership strategies:

<strong>1. They trust you to do the job you have been hired to do:</strong> (Exceptional leaders do not micromanage you, rather, they trust you to do your job and give you the resources to do your job extraordinarily.)

<strong>2. They seek your advice and input:</strong> (Exceptional leaders seek advice from their direct reports on the front lines and who have expert knowledge, which the leader may not have access to.)

<strong>3. They find opportunities to let you shine:</strong> (Exceptional leaders allow their direct reports to “bask in the sunshine of excellence,”while as the leader, taking responsibility for any failures or shortcomings.)

<strong>4. They recognize your contributions:</strong> (Exceptional leaders recognize and reward those in the organization for their contributions and success. Remember, instill a culture of valuing what you reward, and implement a culture of excellence.)

<strong>5. They have your back during tough times:</strong> (Exceptional leaders are the backstop for their direct reports and distill a culture of confidence, trust, and commitment to their team members and always have their back.)

<strong>6. They are master storytellers:</strong> (Exceptional leaders are masters at engaging and using the art of storytelling to promote the culture and learning experience for their team members.)

<strong>7. They challenge you to do better and bigger things:</strong> (Exceptional leaders encourage and motivate their team to strive to be better and rise to excellence in everything they do.)

<strong>8. They express appreciation:</strong> (Exceptional leaders practice the art of gratitude and reward others publicly, as well as privately, in the organization.)

<strong>9. They are responsive:</strong> (Exceptional leaders are responsive to the needs of their team as well as the relevant stakeholders. These leaders leave nothing to chance and are always seeking ways to be proactive rather than reactive.)

<strong>10. They know when to apologize:</strong> (Exceptional leaders practice the art of apologizing when appropriate to their team members and relevant stakeholders when things go awry.)

<strong>11. They give credit when credit is due:</strong> (Exceptional leaders praise their team and provide appropriate credit when due and they take the blame for things when they go wrong.)

<strong>12. They treat others with dignity and respect:</strong> (Exceptional leaders treat everyone inside and outside the organization with dignity and respect. This is the hallmark trait of great leaders and moves the organization to a diamond-level status.)

<strong>13. They care:</strong> (Exceptional leaders not only care, but they also demonstrate trust, humility, and transparency to all they serve. As John Maxwell articulated, “People do not care how much you know, until they know how much you care.)

In the final analysis, few would argue that the goal of leadership is influence. Exceptional leaders ignite our passions with the organization’s purpose. A compelling example of the tenets of outstanding leadership rests on the quote from Jim Rohn who eloquently stated, “ The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not a bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humor but without folly.”

We would all be wise to heed these 13 strategies as defined above as well as inculcate Rohn’s wisdom.