Briefcase: June 20, 2020

<strong>Riverside names Carr vice president, chief nursing officer</strong>

Riverside Healthcare has named <strong>LaTivia Carr</strong> to the position of vice president and chief nursing officer

In her new role, Carr is responsible for the administration of nursing services at Riverside Healthcare. She will have oversight of ancillary nursing, Magnet, clinical resource management, medical, surgical, critical care and observation nursing and women and children’s services and reports directly to the president and CEO.

Carr has served as the director of nursing at Riverside since 2015. She began her new role in May.

“LaTivia’s passion for leadership and dedication to a culture of safety and patient-centered care are important assets to Riverside and we’re pleased to support her growth,” said Riverside Healthcare President & CEO, Phil Kambic. “Her knowledge and expertise will continue to elevate Riverside’s exceptional outcomes in patient care.”

Carr received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana University Northwest and her master’s in nursing administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. She is certified in Advanced Nursing Executive Practice and has served on the Indiana Nurse Executive Association Board as the Northern District President. She currently serves on the Salvation Army of Kankakee Auxiliary Board.

Carr resides in Schererville, Ind., with her husband, DeJuan, and their four children.

