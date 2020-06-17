Main Street: June 17, 2020

Recently, I was having an in-depth conversation with my colleague, friend and former doctoral professor, Dr. Don Daake, regarding purpose. I said, “We cannot insert our purpose into someone else. They must want their purpose more than what we want it for them.”

This purpose led statement is intrinsically and not extrinsically motivated. This statement reminded me of the philosophy of some people wanting something for nothing, and is relatable to one of my favorite Billy Preston songs from 1974, “Nothing from nothing leaves you nothing, you gotta want something if you wanna be with me.”

From this perspective, and one certainly worth noting, purposeful leadership is something we all need to implement when leading others. Following, I came across an interesting presentation by Experience Matters–Qualtrics titled, “Purposeful Leadership Overview.” I will highlight the salient points of this presentation and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain.

Central to purposeful leadership is aligning the direction of others. Leaders must clearly articulate and delineate the organization’s values and motivate their direct reports to follow them. Aside from the practical implications, purposeful leadership inspires others to attain not only success in the organization, but as well, significance. As described below, Qualtrics offers a compelling model to follow in engaging your direct reports with purposeful leadership strategies.

<strong>• Passionate:</strong> (Leaders need to exude confidence and energize their direct reports to engage in and achieve purpose with a direction. This is accomplished by igniting their passions with the goals and objectives of the organization. It follows the adage, “to be enthusiastic you must act enthusiastic.”)

<strong>• Persuasive:</strong> (As stated by Abraham Lincoln, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” Consequently, power does not equate to persuasiveness, rather, it is about making sure that everyone in the organization understands the “why” they need to do something, and thereby, accomplishing the vision and mission of the organization.)

<strong>• Positive:</strong> The Temkin Group research found that employees who regularly receive positive feedback from their boss are three times more likely than other employees to do something unexpectedly good for the company. As well, they are also three times more likely to make a recommendation for improvement. (Therefore, positivity kindles the flames of your direct report’s passions, and, thereby, igniting a culture of positivity that breeds success in your organization.)

<strong>• Propelling:</strong> (By and large, a leader’s action only accounts for a tiny portion of total interactions with other people in the organization. Therefore, successful leaders engage others and influence their actions to meet the needs and goals of the organization.)

<strong>• Persistent:</strong> (Purposeful leaders engage others by aligning their words with their actions. It is consistency (integrity) coupled with character. It has been defined that character is what you do when no one else is looking, and integrity, is consistent character. Faced with these operational definitions, let your actions ring forth with character and integrity)

Together, these dictums offer a compelling strategy for the emerging purposeful leader. At the intersection of purposeful leadership and organizational alignment, Taryn Oesch offers in her article titled, “Developing Purposeful Leaders: The Organization’s Northern Star,” brings forth commitments and not just competencies.

Linkage researchers believed that a purposeful leadership model emanates from commitments, which are further supported by daily practices and behaviors. These five commitments are shared by purposeful leaders and are defined as:

<ul><li>To inspire hope among team members in the leader’s vision</li><li>To engage team members “to bring their full and best selves” to work</li><li>To innovate</li><li>To achieve – to put a plan in place and follow through on it</li><li>To become self-aware and willing to continually grow, realizing that this process is never complete.</li></ul>

In this context, being a purposeful leader as delineated by Oesch, proffered a striking quote from a leading researcher in her article, “Most people struggle to define their sense of purpose, and most organizations do, as well. That is why it is critical for organizations to set aside time and support to help leaders identify their purpose as well as the organization’s.”

Few could argue about the positive benefits of “Purposeful Leadership.” Here are five inspirational quotes that will augment your ideology in implementing positive leadership, and, therefore, furthering empowering you into positive and purposeful action:

<ul><li>“As a leader, every action has a consequence. Make sure it is the one you intend.”— Katherine Bryant</li><li>“Leadershipis based on inspiration; not domination; on cooperation – not intimidation.” —William Arthur Ward</li><li>“You cannot expect your team to rise above your example.” — Orrin Woodward</li><li>“The art of leadership is saying ‘No’, and not feeling obligated to say ‘Yes.’” – Annemarie & Jennifer</li><li>Leadership is about taking responsibility – not making excuses for what’s not working.” – Annemarie & Jennifer</li></ul>

In the end, Oesch articulated in her article “purposeful leadership” is not just a feel-good nice-to-have.“When people have a big-picture view of the benefits you’re trying to create for them, or the difference you’re trying to make in their lives,” then they have the north star of what it is you as a company are trying to achieve. It increases their job satisfaction as well as their commitment, and in turn, drives customer retention and loyalty, performance and business results.”

Be the North Star in your organization and watch your purposeful leadership strategies explode and magnify others to achieve their purpose as well.