Briefcase: June 10, 2020

<strong>IMH names Alford new hospice medical director</strong>

Iroquois Memorial Hospital announced that <strong>Dr. Rodney Alford</strong> became the hospice medical director on May 1.

“I have a strong commitment to the mind, body, and spiritual health of the families I help to care for,” Alford said. “My new role as hospice medical director is consistent with my personal health care purpose and vision.I truly believe that hospice care is compassionate care beyond cure. In the continuum of life and death we must be able to care for those individuals and their families to allow forthe comfortable transition from life to the afterlife.

“I am proud, honored and blessed to be a part of this team of excellent, compassionate, skilled and dedicated staff of hospice health care providers and volunteers. I look forward to serving as a valuable leader and team member of this most vital service to our communities.”

Alford joined the IMH Multi-Specialty Physicians Clinic in October of 2019, specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics. He has been practicing internal medicine and pediatrics for nearly 35 years. In 1996, he was selected by the American Hospital Association and the American Medical Association in conjunction with the Positive Medicine Project as one of “The 50 Most Positive Doctors in America.”

Alford trained in internal medicine and pediatrics at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from Olivet Nazarene University. In 2003, Alford became one of 56 National Thomas Jefferson Award recipients by the American Institute for Public Service and later received the highest award for Public Service given to a U.S. citizen, the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award. He will continue accepting patients of all ages at the IMH MSP Clinic in Watseka.

Iroquois Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed hospital in Watseka, serves more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana.