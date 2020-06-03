Peoples Bank breaks ground in Manteno

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County held a groundbreaking ceremony on May 21 at the site of the bank’s soon-to-be newest branch at 198 South Creek Drive.

Peoples Bank’s newest branch in Manteno will feature drive-through lanes, an ATM which can also accept cash and check deposits, safe deposit boxes, a waiting area with a fireplace and café, a community conference room and parking spaces designated for golf carts.

Construction is expected to be completed in December.

On hand at the ceremony were local officials, including Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent, Manteno Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Marion, Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Angela Morrey, contractors Dale Piggush, Bob Bedell and Justin Goselin of PSI, Peoples Bank President Jeff Hammes along with commercial lender Mark Kaner and branch manager Laura Umphrey.

The new facility will offer mortgages and commercial loans,deposit accounts and investment services. They will continue to offer their products such as rewards checking and the mortgage hero mobile loan application.

“We’re excited to start construction and have our new full-service branch ready to serve our customers here in Manteno,” Hammes said. “Hopefully, about the time when it’ssafe to convene in public spaces again we will offer a modern, attractive facility to this area, along with all the convenient online and mobile services people need today. We’re committed to Manteno and to Kankakee County, and we’ve built our name on trust and offering top notch customer service. We truly want to serve our customers, and help them through buying their home, starting their business or planning for retirement.”

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County was established in 1962 by Kankakee area businessman and philanthropist, Romy Hammes. Under the leadership of Chairman Jerry Hammes, a dedicated board of directors, and Jeff Hammes the bank has grown to more than $280 million in assets with full service offices in Kankakeeand Bourbonnais, and a temporary downtown Manteno location at 68 N. Oak St.

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is an FDIC insured bank and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit peoplesbankdirect.com.