Briefcase: May 30, 2020

<strong>Potter becomes operations manager at Gordon Electric</strong>

<strong>Michael Potter</strong> has been named operations development manager at Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical products at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee.

The newly-created position will focus on the implementation of procedures and processes at all three Gordon locations. Potter is looking forward to supporting the growth of the company through new tools and systems along with applying his knowledge of management information systems.

“I am a big believer in technology, and Gordon has a deep history of embracing technology and stepping forward, armed with new tools,” Potter said.

The distribution industry has long been a part of Potter’s life, the grandson of founder Howard Gordon, and some of his earliest memories include spending time at the company’s Kankakee branch. Potter started working in the warehouse when he was 8 years old and came to consider Gordon employees as extended family.

After completing a triple major in the business school at the University of Arizona, Potter took a job as a derivatives trader in Chicago. He then worked as a data analyst for an OEM parts distributor in the Chicago area before joining Gordon.

Before the promotion to operations development manager, Potter was an account manager at the Mokena location. With this experience and deep connection to the company — and the greater Kankakee community — he is looking forward to give back in and out of the office.

“I wish for no other future than to continue working with my family,” Potter said, referring to all of the Gordon team.