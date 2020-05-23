Briefcase: May 23, 2020

<strong>National Bank celebrates new location with ribbon cutting</strong>

<strong>National Bank of Manteno</strong> celebrated its official opening of its new Manteno branch on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce.

Those on hand included the bank’s Board of Directors Jerry Hoekstra, David Hoekstra and Shawn O’Brien; president, Edward Meier; Manteno branch representatives, Andy Pallissard, senior loan officer, Joe Grant, vice president of lending, Brian Meyer, senior vice president of commercial lending, Francine Gilliam, deposit services specialist, Michelle Cyr, customer service representative, Lauren McArdle, customer service representative, Vicki McKay, branch manager, Elizabeth Smolkovich, commercial loan processor and; VillageMayor Tim Nugent and Chamber President & CEO Sarah Marion.

National Bank of Manteno is a branch of National Bank of St. Anne, a locally-owned, community bank that has been serving communities in and around Kankakee County for more than 75 years. The new branch is at 102 Southcreek Drive. The drive thru is open to the public for full service.

<strong>Construction affects access to Riverside’s Bourbonnais campus</strong>

A portion of U.S. Route 45-52 will be closed in Bourbonnais between Burns Road and St. George Road for up to three weeks. This closure will impact access from the south to Riverside’s Bourbonnais Plaza as well as the Riverside Cancer Treatment Center and the Riverside Health Fitness Center.

To access the facilities from the south, patrons should turn left on Burns Road, take a right onto Career Center Road and another right onto U.S. Route 45-52 and drive south, entering at the Fitness Center or the Cancer Institute. Plan to allow adequate travel time when coming to appointments. The road closure and required re-routing is expected to last until approximately June 11. The road closure is the result of work being done to install a culvert under the existing road to correct drainage issues.

The closure will not impact Bourbonnais Senior Life Communities. Burns Road will continue to be accessible.