Main Street: May 20, 2020

Recently, I had the opportunity and pleasure to be on a conference call with Lee Cockerell, noted author and former executive vice president of operations at Walt Disney Resort. Additionally, he has earned a worldwide reputation as an expert on leadership, management and the customer experience.

Cockerell discussed with the group on the conference call how to elevate your customer service during this COVID-19 crisis. He articulated great points in which I will discuss from his book “The Customer Rules: 39 Essential Rules for Delivering Sensational Service.”

Consequently, the basic premise for any organization is to provide exceptional customer service and earn trust from your customers. It is the singularity of purpose for any organization to move from good to great. Cockerell offers a compelling look and utilizes 39 essential rules. I will highlight some of his significant ones and then offer my commentary on how to add to your leadership domain.

First, you do not need to be in a crisis to evaluate your customer service expectations. Great organizations continually adapt, evolve and apply customer service strategies daily. The key to offering exceptional customer service as defined by Cockerel and is best summed up by the following dictum – Be nice, and then followed by a partial delineation of his 39 rules: Customer service is not a department; You win customers one at a time and lose them a thousand at a time; Great service follows the law of gravity.

Don’t get bored with the basics; Ask yourself “what would Mom do?”; Be an ecologist; Always act like a professional; Hire the best cast; Be your own Shakespeare; Become an expert at creating experts; Rehearse, rehearse, rehearse; Treat customers the way you’d treat your loved ones; Listen up; Always be the giving one; Make yourself available; Never argue with a customer; Keep doing it better, etc..

By now you may have noticed the general theme of Cockerell’s book, it is about the customer experience and serving the needs of the customer at the highest level. While I am limited on space for this column, I would like to focus on Cockerell’s Rule No. 5 -– Ask yourself, “What would mom do?”

Articulating this Rule No. 5 from the above, Cockerell succinctly describes an excellent way to manifest and develop your own professional exceptional customer experience for your customers, and even more so, in forging and solidifying your interpersonal relationships. These include:

<ul><li>Never ask for something without saying “please” or receive something from another person without saying “thank you.”</li><li>Greet people with eye contact and a friendly smile.</li><li>Always say “I’m sorry” when you upset someone or make a mistake.</li><li>Always keep your promises.</li><li>Never tell a lie.</li><li>Do not even think about going out looking like that.</li><li>If you cannot say something nice do not say anything.</li><li>Try to see if from the other person’s point of view.</li><li>Treat others as you would want to be treated.</li></ul>

v Do it right or do not do it all.

At first glance, these above-mentioned rules seem simplistic in nature. However, in reality, they sum up the essence of interpersonal relationships, which accelerates and promotes solid and unifying principles. This, in turn, further develops your character and integrity by doing what you say you will; doing it right; and treating others well. It centers on having a long-term vision of who you are, what you want to be known as, and how to develop sustainable relationships with others.

Despite the clear need for offering exceptional customer service, and even more so now with a crisis at hand, great leaders ignite other people’s passions coupled with the mission of serving others at the highest level. However, sometimes organizations believe great customer service gets in the way of being more efficient or chasing the elusive, quick dollar. The irony, of course, is that creating great customer service does not cost you anything at all to implement but can certainly derail your business if you do not offer it.

Remember, you win customers one at a time and lose them a thousand at a time.

In that spirit, Walt Disney articulated, “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.”

Therefore, in the final analysis, the best of the best organizations offers exceptional customer service by understanding these salient principles: Know whom you are serving. Why are you serving them? What can you offer them that no one else can (your competitive advantage)? And more importantly, how do you keep them? It centers on being authentic, being nice, and meeting the wants and needs of the customer.

While we all may not achieve the success of Disney World, Cockerell offers us the chance to replicate Disney’s proven strategies with this one simple concept: offer an exceptional customer experience coupled with excellent customer service. Just be nice and the rest is easy.