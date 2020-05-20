Briefcase: May 20, 2020

<strong>Burke, Montague & Associates firm changes its name</strong>

The accounting firm of Burke, Montague & Associates, LLC has changed the firm name to <strong>Raymond CPA Group LLC</strong>, effective May 1. Raymond CPA Group is at 525 E. North Street, Suite D, just west of the Village Square Shopping Center in Bradley.

Burke Montague & Associates was organized by Charles Burke and Bob Montague in 1997. Both Burke and Montague have since retired from the CPA firm after years of operating the business in the community.

Ray Raymond, managing partner, began his accounting career with Burke in 1989. Raymond grew up in Limestone and has held various positions with the company for more than 30 years.

“Serving our clients, some since I began with Chuck Burke years ago, has been an honor,” Raymond said. “The trust and faith all of our clients have shown in our firm is truly appreciated.”

Raymond CPA Group LLC, is a full-service accounting firm in Bradley, offering audit, accounting and tax preparation services. The Company is constantly moving forward to provide its customers with the service to meet all thei rneeds.