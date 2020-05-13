Main Street: May 13, 2020

<em>”If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free. If our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed.” –Edmund Burke</em>

<em>”Rich people stay rich by living like they’re broke. Broke people stay broke by</em>

<em>living like they’re rich.” – Unknown origin</em>

The first reaction for most of us to the above question is, of course, we should save more. The last two months have been kinder to those who have been wise enough or disciplined to save in prosperous times.

But even before the current calamity, a survey by Bankrate showed that “just 40 percent of Americans are able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, such as an emergency room visit or car repair.”

Unless you were born wealthy, most of us have had times in our lives where we were only a few dollars from broke. I hate to admit it, but some 40 years ago, I had two bank accounts and would sometimes write a check on one bank and deposit it in another knowing that replenishment was on the way. It was called playing the float.

(In those days, checks were physically flown from one Federal Reserve Bank to another and then delivered to your bank.) Whether illegal or just risky, I hope the statute of limitations has me covered. Of course, banks wised up.

The current stark reality is that many people have very little margin. Fortunately, the recent emergency actions by the Federal government have kept us from dropping into a1930s style depression. But we cannot continue the way we have been going.

So why would I even raise the issue of spending? Surprisingly, some of us need to consider spending more in this time of crisis if we are able. Why? I’m not advocating going into debt, but for those who have a secure pension, savings, and perhaps Social Security, spending your $1,200 stimulus check and other funds may be doing the country and yourself a favor.

Across the years, the Kankakee Daily Journal has carried stories about the “multiplier effect.” Unfortunately, in the past, some uninformed advocates in the community made the wild and absurd claim that for every dollar spent, there was a $7 impact. Essentially that is like having a perpetual motion machine or an alchemist creating gold from lead.

But depending on the industry or business, the multiplier ranges from about 1.25-2.0. But it cuts both ways. For those who can afford to spend, not spending a dollar can cause a contraction of the local economy by even more.

That is one reason that there is so much pressure to reopen the economy. While it is true that the federal government can keep printing money and giving it out, this isn’t free money. The already colossal debt of approximately $21 trillion, before the crisis, is going to spiral upward.

In economics, there is a rather curious concept called the “Paradox of Thrift.” Suppose you have a good, high-paying job, and you are determined to save, save, save. On a personal level, you become wealthier. But if the whole society decides to do the same, the economy will contract severely, and you are likely to lose your job.

Then what happens? You have to use up all your savings just to survive. Again I’m a strong advocate of using your money wisely. At this point in time, there have been some great deals on automobiles, gasoline and other large ticket items. But until you have achieved a rainy-day fund, it is never wise to “spend to save.”

I know there are lots of people in the area who are suffering financially. I’m not suggesting showing off with your purchases, but frankly, it can help save jobs.

Let me suggest six thoughts about who should spend and what they should spend it on.

First, do not raid your 401(k) if at all possible. If anything, “spend” more of your money on yourself by paying into your retirement accounts. No one knows what the market will be like in the short term, but across the past few weeks (from a long-term perspective), stocks have been on sale. In some cases, by as much as 40 percent or more.

Second, if there are things that you really need and you can afford them, buy them now, helping out our merchants in the area and getting a fabulous rate of financing. For example, some of the car companies are offering 0 percent financing for several years.

Now might also be an excellent time to start Christmas shopping. If possible, spread your money around to both small local stores as well as the national chains.

Third, if you don’t need the extra money considering giving it away to needy friends or family. I know many of you already do this, and you become a lifesaver for them.

Fourth, consider investing in your house through home improvement projects. At our house, we have been doing some major remodeling, and I can tell you home improvement stores are bursting at the seams with customers. The merchants have maximized safety by requiring masks and social distancing.

A great way to use debt is to set up and use a home equity line, which now costs in the range of 4-5 percent as compared to 15-27 percent on credit cards.

Fifth, be generous in your giving to your church, non-profits and other charitable causes. Many of them spend the vast majority of their budgets on payroll and at local merchants. Whether by mail or online giving, don’t forget them.

Finally, support our restaurants. Drive-thrus are busy these days. But many finer restaurants will deliver to you, or you can get curbside delivery. The other day we ordered the meatloaf dinner from Brickstone Brewery & Restaurant, which we went and picked up. Were they ever generous with the portions! I got three meals out of that order.

We need to keep our restaurants going because the day is coming that we’ll once again be able to enjoy in-person meals.

The bottom line:be wise with your money, but if you can afford it, don’t hoard it. Help others and be generous. Spending what you can is not show-offish or being prideful, but instead will help bring us back to economic health.