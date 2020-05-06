Main Street: May 6, 2020

Charles Dickens, one of my favorite authors who wrote “A Tale of Two Cities,” stated, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

Conversely, in the 1982 movie “Star Trex II – The Wrath of Khan,” Spock eloquently states, “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or one.”

The COVID-19 virus extols the best and worst in us and society in general. But it is worth remembering where our problems began as our leaders were “tinkering at the margins.”

This process of tinkering at the margins resulted in a lack of being prepared for a broken and often stretched to the limit supply chain; not understanding the geo-political ramifications for trade embargoes and tariffs; over dependence on China for medical supplies, prescription components, and cheap sundry goods; and national and state leaders offering confusing narratives replete with the national media propaganda of the “world is ending as we know it.”

However, on the bright side, we have seen the medical profession: nurses, doctors, and health care workers risk their lives to meet the needs of thousands of patients at the expense of contracting the virus and even dying to serve the needs of others, rather than serving themselves.

We have seen truckers, retailers, and clerks continue to step up and serve the needs of their customers at their own peril and at the risk of contracting this deadly virus. Indeed, it is the best of times when our country comes together to meet the needs of the sick and medically impaired patients. As well, there are a plethora of fine organizations and individuals who continue to donate money, time, and valuable resources to serve those in need.

We are living through a global health crisis with no modern-day precedent. What governments, corporations,hospitals, schools, and other organizations need now, more than ever, are what the writer David Foster Wallace called “real leaders” — people who “help us overcome the limitations of our own individual laziness, selfishness, weakness and fear, which helps us to do better and achieve the harder things that we could not accomplish on our own.

An interesting article written by Nancy Koehn titled, “Real Leaders Are Forged in Crisis” as presented in the Harvard Business Review publication. I will highlight some of Koehn’s salient points and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Acknowledge people’s fears, then encourage resolve:</strong> President Franklin D. Roosevelt stated during the Depression, “This is no unsolvable problem if we face it wisely and courageously.” Courage from our leaders engages our desire to acclimate resolve in solving the problem at hand. Winston Churchillstated during World War II, “We shall not fail or falter; we shall not weaken or tire. Neither the sudden shock of battle nor the long-drawn trials of vigilance and exertion will wear us down. Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” (Our ability to motivate and reassure others in times of crisis is our greatest strength and requires us to work together to achieve a common goal and to beat the crisis at hand.)

<strong>2. Give people a role and purpose:</strong> (In times of crisis, leaders need to give their followers direction and a sense of purpose for their work. Prioritize tasks and acknowledge your direct reports fears and work through them by modeling the way to serve others. In addition, real leaders charge individuals to act in service of the broader community. They give people jobs to do, which offer clear direction, purpose, and a sense of belonging to the greater community.)

<strong>3. Emphasize experimentation and learning:</strong> To successfully navigate crisis, strong leaders quickly get comfortable with widespread ambiguity and chaos, recognizing that they do not have a crisis playbook. (Crisis leaders ignite purpose with their direct reports passion, navigate turbulent issues and make critical adjustments by improvising and seeking unique solutions to the ever-changing problem at hand.)

<strong>4. Tend to energy and emotion – yours and theirs:</strong> Crises take a toll on all of us. They are exhausting and can lead to burnout. (Crisis leaders’ critical function during intense turbulence is to keep your finger on the pulse of your people’s energy and emotions and respond as needed. Model the behavior you wish others to follow. Additionally,monitor your direct reports energy, as well as your own, to prevent burnout andmaking critical mistakes due to lack of focus and energy. Frequently ask yourteam how they are doing and what you can do to help them in order to keep everyone on task and fresh during times of crisis and turbulence.)

In the final analysis, a crisis is never a good opportunity to learn through baptism by fire, rather, we should be prepared for every contingency with environmental scanning and scenario planning. However, a crisis usually occurs at the most inopportune moment. Consequently,it is imperative to manage the crisis and not let the crisis manage you. Great leaders propel others to socially connect, preserve, and progress according to Koehn.

Conversely, as articulated by C.J. Redwine, “Losing your head in a crisis is a good way to become the crisis.” Therefore, the key to success during a crisis is how we willemerge from this experience and not have to repeat it.