Briefcase: March 18, 2020

<strong>Sikes new intern at Wall Street Financial Group</strong>

This semester Wall Street Financial group has welcomed <strong>Joe Sikes</strong> as an intern in their Bourbonnais office. Sikes is a senior economics major at Olivet Nazarene University and plans to pursue a career in the financial sector after his graduation in May.

His primary function is to assist the new business coordinator with duties pertaining to new account creation and IRA transfers. What Sikes loves about his internship at Wall Street Financial Group is the opportunity to contribute to the team’s mission of helping clients reach their financial goals.

The internship program allows students to learn from financial planning experts while gaining valuable work experience.

Wall Street Financial Group helps answer questions that you might have in regard to your retirement picture. Wall Street Financial Group has offices in Champaign, Bloomington, Bourbonnais and Orland Park. For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit wallstreetfinancialgroup.org.