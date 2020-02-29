Briefcase:

<strong>Gandy earns sales recognition</strong>

Chris Gandy, vice president at Wela Financial and founder of Midwest Legacy Group, earned the title of No. 1 career agent for the companies of OneAmerica in 2019.

“After finishing outside of the top 10 in sales in 2018, Chris made it a goal to finish as the No. 1 career agent for the companies of OneAmerica in 2019,” said Dennis Gorski, president at Wela Financial. “From day one, he was determined and diligent and persevered.”

Gandy, of Bradley, has more than 20 years experience in sales of life insurance, disability income insurance, investments and tax reduction strategies.

Gandy graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and the University of Illinois, where he played basketball for four years for the Fighting Illini. He donates his time to many community organization in the Chicago area, where he lives with his son, Jordan, who attends South Dakota State University and plays football.

Gandy, as a former professional basketball player, serves as a board member for the Chicago Concussion Coalition, which works to make amatuer sports safer for children. He’s also on the board of directors for the Urban League, is part of the United Way’s Young Community Leaders and volunteers with Big Brothers-Big Sister.