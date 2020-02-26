Main Street: Feb. 26, 2020

Recently, while watching the State of the Union Address, we witnessed a plethora of incivility and utter disrespect toward our elected leaders. While it was evident that President Trump, either intentionally or unintentionally did not shake hands with the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, it was not unintentional for Pelosi’s belligerent and child-like behavior of tearing up his speech at the end of the presentation.

Our country, citizens, and those around the world watching this deserve better than this spectacle of incivility, hostility and irresponsible behavior.

However, as we all know, respect is usually predicated on being earned and not given automatically, except in terms of title or respect of the office or military-political rank. The operational definition of respectful leadership is calibrated by giving others — regardless of their (or your) rank or status — the same kind of genuine regard and consideration that you want them to give to you.

In other words, you get what you give out. A rather simplistic view and one that negates the tenets of Emotional Intelligence — where we develop relationships based on trust and developing deeper bonds of mutual respect.

From this perspective, and one certainly worth noting, one of my favorite quotes regarding civility was stated by an unknown author who declared, “Civility is the cache of being well-bred.”

It is from this philosophy, that we keep our emotions in check and bring forth civil behavior as not to embarrass ourselves, our office or others with whom we interact with daily.

However, if we examine the intricacies of respect, we see that it can denote several different methodologies in terms of the definition. There is the apparent respect for the law; respect for nature and being good stewards of the environment; and finally, there is the interpersonal definition and one in which I will focus on in this article – “Interpersonal respect.”

When discussing interpersonal respect, there are two distinct and separate meanings: 1. Appraisal respect: Given to people we perceive as having superior skills, knowledge, or expertise in a domain that is relevant to us. 2. Recognition respect: This is a more relatable mindset we have toward others as being of equal worth.

Therefore, as part of this discussion, an interesting article titled, “The Power of Respect” was presented in The Center for Creative Leadership’s website. I will highlight some of the salient points of the article and then comment in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Respect is about listening</strong>: (People feel valued and respected when they are heard and understood. Actively listening to others enables stronger bonds and relationships. It does not mean you have to agree or even like their viewpoint; however, it allows you to gain a deeper empathetic view of their experiences, ideas and perspectives.)

<strong>2. Respect is not the absence of disrespect</strong>: (By eliminating active participation of being rude, inconsiderate, or devaluing the words of the worth of others does not promote respect. Rather, it is the action of showing, acting and speaking with respect toward others. It is our actions and our interactions that show and prove respect and worth toward others by forging deeper bonds of mutual trust and understanding for disparate viewpoints.)

<strong>3. Respect is shown in many ways</strong>: (Respect for others is often grounded on our culture, family, peers and social relationships. Status, power and roles often triangulate how respect is interpreted. Therefore, we need to be open to other world views, cultures and differences of opinion to garner and receive respect.)

In the final analysis, and one articulated by Roy T. Bennett, “Life is too short to waste your time on people who don’t respect, appreciate, and value you.”

However, as Brue Lee once said, “Knowledge will give you power, but character, respect. Therefore, let’s be respectful of the law, nature, and others.”

Additionally, as defined by Hermann Hesse, “It may be important to great thinkers to examine the world, to explain and despise it. But I think it is only important to love the world, not to despise it, not for us to hate each other, but to be able to regard the world and ourselves and all beings with love, admiration, and respect.”

Lastly, as former President James A. Garfield avowed, “I never meet a ragged boy in the street without feeling that I may owe him a salute, for I know not what possibilities may be buttoned up under his coat.”

Let’s strive to be civil and respectful of each other. As we might never know what circumstances our civility and respect may yield for a better nation, world and enriched friendships.