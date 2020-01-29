Briefcase: Jan. 29, 2020

<strong>Chamber announces Business After Hours</strong>

The <strong>Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce</strong> recently announced the next Business After Hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 5, hosted by Harbor House Resale Shoppe at 100 E. Walnut St. in Watseka.

All Chamber members, their employees and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the Chamber or becoming a member are invited to come socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing. New for 2020, the Business of the Month will be selected.

Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations. For more information, contact Amanda at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.