Main Street: Jan. 22, 2020

In 2009 author Simon Sinek’s breakthrough book “Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action” started many strategic business conversations.

According to Amazon’s summary “Since then, millions have been touched by the power of his ideas, including more than 28 million who’ve watched his TED Talk based on Start With Why — the third most popular TED video of all time.” The site has over 11 million views on YouTube and can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=qp0HIF3SfI4

Sinek contends that a company or organization must first ask “Why” before deciding on “What” and “How.” According to Shortform Book Summaries — why leads to what and how. They go on to say “These three elements form The Golden Circle. The Golden Circle looks like a target, where the <em>why</em> is the bullseye, the <em>how</em> is the middle ring, and the <em>what</em> is the exterior ring. When you start with <em>why</em>, you build your company’s message from the inside out. As a result, customers want to engage with your product because they believe in it. They become loyal to you and your company, which builds your brand and spreads your message.”

This of course is not easy to do, but many companies have heeded the call for why to be first. A couple of Sunday’s ago, Pastor Emeritus Dr. Wayne Bausch, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Palos Heights, raised the issue at a more personal level. He mentioned that while companies have vision and mission statements, each of us as individuals need to consider what’s our “personal why.”

I think most of us in higher education, frankly have not done a very good job of challenging our students to consider why they want to enter a certain profession. Since we specialize in disciplines such as business, engineering, nursing, art, etc. as educators and counselors we focus more on what.

But asking why requires much deeper thinking. We have all heard hundreds of students say, “I just want to help people.” Noble, but it is way too vague. We need to do something more with our students.

On the other hand, it is hard for people of any age to fully consider the why of our lives. The why may change over time. Anyone who has retired or is about to retire finds the why no doubt can change radically.

For many people this provides a wonderful stimulus towards a new life, but realistically it does not happen automatically. That is why some retirees soon find they are in a rut and must reconsider their priorities.

For many people who are presently in a career, if the truth be told, when asked “Why are you doing what you are doing” might answer, “Well it just sort of worked out that way. I have a mortgage, two kids, and a degree in art history (not to pick on that major). Why I do what I do, is to pay the bills, support my family, and have a reasonably normal life.”

The good news is no matter where you are in your life, having a serious conversation about why and detailing it out can help you to makes changes.

“A personal examination” is beneficial because it can answer many other questions like the following: “How do I spend my time, how do I stay current and up-to-date, how do I share what I have with others, what in the end will be my legacy?”

In the past three weeks I have attended two memorial services — one in New York and one here in Bourbonnais. Both gentlemen were 86 at the time of their passing. Both services were wonderful life celebrations because these two men had lived their lives with important whys: love, generosity, hard work, service, loving their families and living with good humor.

During the past 10 years of teaching business strategy I had students write a personal strategic plan. Many students told me it was one of the most important projects they did during their four years at Olivet.

Several, now alumni, have expressed to me that it played a very large part in getting their jobs. Why? Because it showed a conscious desire to have a fulfilling useful career and not just get a job. The complete plan was 15-20 pages, but the why portion focused on three key elements that all of us can do at any age.

First we can of all, we can list 8-10 of our core values that we want to display in our lives. For example, integrity, honesty, being a life-long learner, always doing more than expected, and so forth. Then based on those values we can create our mission and vision statements.

Businesses use a mission statement to state their fundamental reason for existing. A vision statement focuses on the future of what you want to become and why. Microsoft’s mission is “Our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Their vision statement is ‘To help people and businesses throughout the world realize their full potential.’”

Imagine doing a similar personal mission and vision for yourself based on your core values. It gets at the heart of the “why” in your life.

In summary, Sinek makes the bold statement that he applies to companies “Very few people or companies can clearly articulate <em>why</em> they do <em>what</em> they do. By <em>why</em> I mean your purpose, cause or belief — <em>why</em> does your company exist? <em>Why</em> do you get out of bed every morning? And <em>why</em> should anyone care?

I sincerely believe this way of thinking applies equally or even more to us as individuals. Fyodor Dostoyevsky puts it this way, “The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive, but in finding something to live for.”