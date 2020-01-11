Briefcase: Jan. 11, 2020

<strong>Gordon Electric Supply announces promotion</strong>

Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical supplies located at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee, recently announced that <strong>Nelson Gowler</strong> has been promoted to operations manager, as <strong>Wayne Flowers</strong> steps back for semi-retirement after nearly 20 years in the same role.

Gowler has worked as a procurement and materials management specialist at Gordon since June 2018 and brings prior experience in branch and inventory management in the distribution industry. In his new role, he will provide leadership and direction to the counter sales and warehouse associates at the Kankakee branch.

Gowler says he is “looking forward to bringing some fresh ideas and a new perspective to our branch operations.”

He began working part time in the warehouse at an industrial distributor back in 2005 and worked his way to full-time management at one of the locations.

Flowers started his career at Gordon Electric Supply in the 1970s and has been a fixture at the Kankakee location ever since.

“I know how much our customers have come to rely on Wayne’s knowledge and service over the years,” CEO and President Cara Gordon Potter said. “While transitions are always uncomfortable, we have a solid team of experienced service personnel, and Wayne will remain a key part of our team for many months. We are proud of his contribution and loyalty over 40 years, and his work in bringing Nelson up to speed.”