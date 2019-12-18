Briefcase: Dec. 18, 2019

<strong>Bowling receives leadership award</strong>

Olivet Nazarene University President <strong>John C. Bowling</strong> received the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education district V Chief Executive Leadership Award on Tuesday in Chicago at the annual CASE V Conference.

CASE, headquartered in Washington D.C., is a nonprofit association of educational institutions and serves professionals in the field of educational advancement. It was founded in 1974.

The CASE V Chief Executive Leadership Award is presented annually to a president, chancellor, headmaster, system head or chief executive of an accredited CASE District V member institution. Nominated individuals have demonstrated the ability to articulate a vision for their institution and established a positive image for the institution while leading it to high levels of success.

Bowling, Olivet’s longest-serving president, was installed in 1991. Under his leadership, ONU has flourished and emerged as a leading Christian university. This progress is evidenced by continued record enrollments, campus improvements, expanded undergraduate and graduate degree programs, including the addition of a doctoral degree, increased academic standards, successful athletic programs and multiple sites across three states along with a strong online presence.

Bowling holds a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees, two earned doctorates and was chosen as a Resident Fellow for post-doctoral studies at Harvard University.

In addition, Bowling is active with a variety of professional and local community organizations, including membership on the Board of People’s Bank in Kankakee. He served for many years as vice chair of the Riverside Health System Board of Directors and for 10 years as a member of the Board of Trustees of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He also has served on the boards of United Way and the Kankakee Valley Chamber of Commerce.