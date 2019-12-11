Main Street: Counting, sharing our blessings at Christmas

One of the fun things Hollywood does from time to time is to rerelease a film from the past. To be sure, you’ll no longer see the scratches or hear the pops of the film days that many of us grew up with.

This year a digitally remastered big-screen version of the 1954 classic “White Christmas” is making the rounds. Irving Berlin’s 1941 song is featured at the end of the movie, although it was used much earlier in the 1942 movie “Holiday Inn.”

If you have the chance to see the movie, do so. It will cheer your spirit and help make your days merry and bright. The movie features several of Berlin’s songs (Berlin was a very prolific songwriter with more than 1,500 songs to his credit). One of my favorites is “Count your Blessings.”

It perfectly unifies the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. In the song, Berlin puts it this way: “When I’m worried and I can’t sleep, I count my blessings instead of sheep and I fall asleep, counting my blessing; When my bankroll is gettin’ small, I think of when I had none at all and I fall asleep, counting my blessings; I think about a nursery, and I picture curly heads and one by one I count them, as they slumber, in their beds.”

Hearing the song reminds us that right here in the Kankakee River Valley that the year 2019, despite problems and issues, we have much to be thankful for. We have had strong economic growth and abundant jobs. Small, medium and large businesses continue to create new jobs. Our schools and colleges continue to educate the next generation of leaders. Our healthcare institutions continue to provide quality care.

And we are a generous community that gives to the United Way, the Salvation Army and a host of non-profit organizations.

However, as I mentioned in my Thanksgiving column, being thankful in a strictly personal way (about how many things we have) can be selfish. As strange as it may seem if we are not careful, we can become smug. You might remember that Jesus had a devastating criticism of a proud Pharisee.

The Pharisee stood by himself and prayed: “God, I thank you that I am not like other people — robbers, evildoers, adulterers — or even like this tax collector.” (Luke 16:11). Arrogant pride of who we are or what we have is wrong.

Ultimately the proper lesson from counting your blessings is to view them with humility and gratefulness and open up your heart to sharing with others not just at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but all year long.

So let me count some blessing we might take for granted. We have hundreds of businesses in this community that sponsor telethons, walk-a-thons, sponsor teams and provide prizes for various fundraising activities. We as citizens should never take these gifts and contributions for granted.

One thing we can do is to thank these businesses personally for what they do for our community. The more specific you can be the better. And don’t limit your gratefulness to just the ones that benefit you. Rather think about how they make our entire community better.

Secondly, we are blessed by our community’s commitment to the arts. Lincoln Steffens tells us that, “Art is like a border of flowers along the course of civilization.”

Without the arts, life can become pretty drab. Hopefully, you’ll take some time this year, along with your guests, to visit the wonderful Christmas tree display at the Kankakee County Historical Museum. Year around we should count our blessing in terms of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, various events sponsored by the park districts, and special events provided by our colleges, schools, and churches, to name a few.

Third, we need to count the blessing of random acts of kindness others do for us. Let me give you an example of a simple but meaningful deed that a man named John from Manteno did for a group of us riders on the Kankakee River Valley Metro bus.

After returning from a two-week trip and a four-hour flight my wife and I were tired out. (By the way, had I parked in Midway’s “Economy Lot” my bill would have been more than $210, but with our Metro fee of $4 for two people we were not only counting our blessings but our extra money.)

The bus almost always runs on time, but sometimes Chicago is horrendous. Last Wednesday our particular bus was running about 45 minutes late due to a total tie-up on Cicero Avenue. Traveling lightly is something we don’t know how to do, so with four large suitcases, two carry-ons and miscellaneous items, loading everything was a big task.

The bus driver helped us and one of the passengers, a strapping big strong and good-natured man, asked if he could help. “Sure,” I said. Since the bus was running late, once we got to Manteno we had to transfer our bags again so that the bus could return back to Midway, and we go on to Bourbonnais.

Although John was getting off in Manteno, he took the time to help us again. During the ride, we had started talking and I found out he knew what he was doing because he was a baggage handler at Midway. So imagine after handling bags all day, he took it on himself to cheerfully help us.

He said he was just trying to be a good representative of Midway. Indeed he was. I don’t know his last name, but if some of our readers know him, pass along a special thanks.

Finally, we want to express to you, our readers, how you are a special blessing to us by reading these columns over the past 10 years. Both Dr. Ed Piatt and I look forward to exploring new ideas with you in 2020. We always welcome comments and ideas for our columns.