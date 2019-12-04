Briefcase: Dec. 4, 2019

<strong>Ray earns functional aging certification</strong>

<strong>Rick Ray,</strong> exercise specialist at Fitness Premier Bourbonnais-Manteno has earned a certification as a functional aging specialist from the Functional Aging Institute. The certification designates Ray as an individual who can design and implement training programs for the older adult. The emphasis is on living a healthy, active and happy life.

Program design begins with a comprehensive assessment of movement abilities leading to the design of a training program emphasizing functional exercises. Functional exercises are exercises that have a direct effect on activities of daily living.

Programs are offered on an individual or small group basis. Programming can accommodate those with motion limitations, joint stability and/or cardio respiratory conditions.

Ray also is certified medical exercise specialist, corrective exercise specialist, cancer exercise specialist and certified personal trainer.