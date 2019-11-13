Briefcase: Nov. 13, 2019

<strong>Local adviser hosting seminar</strong>

Retirement Now, Redefining The Journey is a 2-day course being offered from 6-8:30 p.m. next Tuesday and on Nov. 21 by investment adviser representative <strong>Zach Gray,</strong> of Wall Street Financial Group.

The course talks about how to avoid retirement planning mistakes and explains how Social Security’s lifetime income should integrate with your retirement income plan. It will also examine how recent tax law changes have changed retirement planning. It will also look at strategies to self-insure for long-term care.

For more information, contact Gray at 815-918-4727.

<strong>Leading Ladies Luncheon to be held</strong>

The <strong>Leading Ladies Luncheon</strong>, presented by CSL Behring, will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Country Club.

The Athena Leadership Award, Athena Young Leadership Award and the Women in Netowowrking (WIN) Scholarship Award will all be presented. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit kankakeecountychamber.com or call 815-351-9068.