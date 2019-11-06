Main Street: Nov. 6, 2019

Recently, I was having lunch with my good friend (my former doctoral professor and advisor) Dr. Don Daake. As usual, we discussed the perils of mediocrity that abounds everywhere around.

Daake brought up the discussion point of people who excel in the art of fabrication and misleading others into an illogical fallacy. The term for this type of assembly of misdirection is called the “ignorance of truth,” which centers on baffling or coercive language intended to deceive or misdirect someone’s logical implementation of fact, which is often disguised and masquerading as nothing more than mere opinion.

It should be emphasized, that “truth suppression” or the attempt to masquerade opinions as facts, frequently get people in trouble. Often the practitioner of the misdirection habitually asserts themselves as self-proclaimed experts or bloviated professionals who do not have the requisite knowledge to make such claims.

A compost of muck is the politically correct term for this type of behavior, or to put it more succinctly, “a brilliance of ignorance” emerges. Keep in mind though, there are remedies to combat this type of egotistical and misdirection of deceitful behavior.

Practitioners who practice the art of being brilliantly ignorant can be stopped with one common exercise: Ask for documentation or facts based on the relevant literature streams of the topic in question. Who stated this? And, can it be verified? Often these purveyors of misdirection will be stymied and either quickly leave the conversation or change the subject.

As such, one common practice of mine is based on the quote, “Once you tasted excellence you will never eat mediocrity again.” Together, being mindful of mediocrity, and being in a constant state of evolution, allows us to move to the next tier of excellence.

This process, therefore, equips the emerging leader to think critically, and to evolve, adapt and apply lessons learned and not fall for illogical arguments or bloviating meanderings of self-professed experts.

Charles Darwin asserted, “Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge: it is those who know little, not those who know much, who so positively assert that this or that problem will never be solved by science.”

Confucius stated, “When it is obvious that the goals cannot be reached, don’t adjust the goals, adjust the action steps.” Therefore, the wise leader gathers facts not opinions, tastes excellence; does not eat mediocrity, and is not blinded by brilliant ignorance.

Stylistically, another term for this phenomenon is called “The ‘Iceberg of Ignorance,” which is a term coined by Sidney Yoshida in 1989. It was a popular concept in its day and led to the popularization of suggestion boxes and quality circles, among other things.

If you recall, the Titanic sunk not due to hitting the iceberg head-on, rather it was the what was underneath the iceberg that caused the most catastrophic damage. But in reality, what constitutes the “Iceberg of Ignorance” in today’s organizations?

Simply put, it’s the inherent damage of problems hidden from senior management. It coalesces on the theory that executives see 4 percent of the problems; team managers see 9%, and team leaders see the ponderance of problems at 74 percent.

However, the frontline staff often see the entire 100 percent of the problems as they are on the forefronts and regularly deal with the consequences of the ignorance that repeatedly mystifies the upper levels of management.

A compelling article was written by John Ryder titled, “Why the Iceberg of Ignorance is Still Relevant and How to Melt It.” I will highlight Ryder’s salient points and then comment in parentheses on how to add this to your leadership domain.

<strong>Go back to the floor</strong>: (Good leaders walk the floor and talk to their employees. It is an opportunity to grow and not waste opportunities from learning from frontline workers. It is leaving your ego at the door and embracing the challenge that you do not know everything and that everyone can learn something from someone else. Understand and engage with employees who deal with these issues every day and often have proven solutions to voluminous problems if presented with the opportunity.)

<strong>Use technology more efficiently</strong>: (Understand and use performance metrics that measure not only lag measures (events from the past) but lead measures as well, which affect future performance and if the goal is attainable.)

<strong>Involve your people in change strategies and decision makin</strong>g: A leader from Quiet Garden said, “We like to give power to our people and let them own their ideas. We give them the budget and the resources and let them run with it because the results are so much more rewarding for employees” (Empower your direct reports to engage and participate in change strategies and decision making, as they often have the answers you are seeking and are not aware of at the present.)

The above strategies are contingent upon leaders to deescalate their ego and avoiding the temptation that they have all the answers. It’s common practice in management to never show anyone you are sweating, and you are always in control of the situation. These are contributory factors, which often cause the problems of truth suppression or misdirection to others in the organization.

This view is best described by William Gerhardie, who said, “We are like icebergs in the ocean: one-eight consciousness and the rest submerged beneath the surface of articulate apprehension.”

We must, in fact, articulate the apprehension and offer facts and not mere opinions, rest on truth and not truth suppression; and strive for excellence and not mediocrity.

As finally discussed by Ryder, he asserts, “Now, it seems to me that leaders who sit at the tip of the Iceberg of Ignorance – unaware of escalating issues – will struggle to direct their ship when it hits bigger challenges, while leaders who have their eyes on the ground and the horizon – spotting and resolving problems from the bottom-up – will have better control and foresight.”

So, I guess it’s time to ask yourself, where do you sit on the Iceberg of Ignorance?