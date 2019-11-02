Court Street Ford donates automobile to KACC

Daily Journal staff report

Court Street Ford in Bourbonnais recently donated an automobile to the Kankakee Area Career Center auto tech program.

The donation came about after James Stafford, Kankakee Area Career Center auto tech instructor and former Ford service technician, developed a relationship with Court Street Ford.

Court Street Ford brought a field engineer to KACC to talk about the Ford Automotive Career Exploration and Asset programs.

ACE was designed as a partnership program between Ford Motor Company, Ford and Lincoln dealerships and secondary and post-secondary schools. The purpose is to raise awareness of the career opportunities in the automotive industry ultimately resulting in creating a well-trained crop of service technicians.

Students who attend a Ford ACE partnership school, like KACC, complete a series of web-based training via Ford’s Learning Management System. Trainings are a subset of the same courses taken by current dealership technicians. By completing the courses, student are one step closer toward qualifying for a career in the automotive industry, whether that be an entry level automotive service technician, a service manager, parts manager, service advisor or shop foreman at a Ford-Lincoln dealership.

Each time a student successfully completes one of the ACE trainings, they earn a specific certification, which they add to their portfolio. Each certification is industry recognized and validates the knowledge base and skill sets developed in the automotive tech program.

“We have had many former KACC students join the Court Street Ford team and other dealerships in the area,” Stafford said.

KACC joined this partnership last year. The ceremony held to accept the donation of the car was directly related to this partnership.

KACC’s automotive technology program was recognized as one of the top five ACE schools in the Great Lakes Region, with Court Street Ford honoring the program with the vehicle donation.

The Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training program is, “The only program with a paid internship allowing students to earn while you learn.”

This is an exceptionally good concept as students alternate for six to eight weeks in the classroom and then six to eight weeks with their sponsoring Ford or Lincoln Dealer over a two-year period. Following two years in the program, students earn an associate’s degree and a valuable in-dealer experience.”

“This type of partnership speaks volumes about the importance of business and education being on the same team. Our goals are certainly aligned. Educate students to be ready and well-prepared to join tomorrow’s workforce,” KACC executive director Matt Kelley said.