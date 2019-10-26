Briefcase: Oct. 26, 2019

<strong>Pangle attends national chiropractic convention</strong>

<strong>Dr. Kenneth Pangle</strong>, a chiropractic physician in Bourbonnais, attended the 2019 Chicago National Convention & Expo of the Illinois Chiropractic Society Oct. 11-13 at the Marriott Chicago in Naperville.

During the three-day conference, Pangle had the opportunity to participate in sessions covering chiropractic topics, including:

<ul><li>Medicare Mastery for Success, Coding Compliance for Chriopractic Made Easy and Efficient Documentations for the Chiropractice Office, by Kathy Mills Chang.</li><li>Sexual Harassment Prevention Training by Tom Luetkemeyer.</li><li>Research Evidence to Support Spine Care and Rehabilitation of Endurance Runners by Bart Green.</li><li>Functional Pain and Inflammation by John Panopoulos.</li></ul>

The Illinois Chiropractic Society represents the chiropractic profession in the state. ICS was established in 1926 and a nonprofit organization and is acknowledged in the Illinois Medical Practice Act of 1987. The ICA promotes professional standards of ethics, education, training and quality healthcare for its members.

<strong>Midland States Bancorp announces 3rd quarter results</strong>

EFFINGHAM — <strong>Midland States Bancorp Inc</strong>. reported Thursday net income of $12.7 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, which included $5.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in integration and acquisition expenses.

This compares to net income of $16.4 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019, which included $0.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, and net income of $8.5 million, or $0.35 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018, which included $9.6 million in integration and acquisition expenses.