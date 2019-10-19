Briefcase: Oct. 19, 2019

<strong>Riverside Medical Group adds physiatrist</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Ekua Gilbert-Baffoe,</strong> a board-certified physiatrist. Gilbert-Baffoe will be seeing patients at Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists in Kankakee.

Gilbert-Baffoe began her education at the University of Illinois Chicago in Chicago where she completed her Bachelor of Science in neuroscience. She then received her Doctor of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine.

Gilbert-Baffoe continued her education through the completion of a general surgery internship at the University of California San Francisco-East Bay in San Francisco, Calif.; a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas; and a brain injury medicine fellowship at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in Edison, N.J.

Gilbert-Baffoe is board-certified in physiatry by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. In addition to her education, she is a member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Gilbert-Baffoe will be seeing patients at Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P520 in Kankakee. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit doctors.riversidehealthcare.org or call 815-932-6632.