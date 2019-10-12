Briefcase: Oct. 12, 2019

<strong>KACC adds new instructor</strong>

Kankakee Area Career Center recently announced that <strong>Michael Johnston</strong> has joined the center as the new law enforcement instructor.

“Chief Johnston brings a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience to our classroom, not to mention former instructional experience,” said Matt Kelley, KACC executive director.

During the span of his career in public safety, Johnston has served in capacities, including as a member of Illinois Army National Guard, and as a patrolman, watch commander, lieutenant, operations commander and, most recently, Chief of Police for the village of Bradley.

Johnston said he wants “my students and anyone else considering a career in law enforcement to understand this is a noble profession. I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with students help them succeed in their career and have a clear understanding of policing in America today.”

Kankakee Area Career Center provides career and technical education to juniors and seniors of 15 area high schools, including home-schooled students. Currently, there are 12 programs offering dual college credit and, or professional certification-lincese. The current enrollment is 742 students.