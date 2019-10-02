Briefcase: Oct. 2, 2019

<strong>Kelly to host 7th annual hiring event</strong>

<strong>U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly</strong>, D-Matteson, will host her seventh annual hiring event for residents of the 2nd Congressional District from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Lan-Oak Park District, 2550 178th St., Lansing. More than 50 employers with active job openings will be in attendance.

Companies participating this year include FedEx Ground, Metra Rail, U.S. Courts, Franciscan Health, Illinois Tollway, Pace Suburban Bus and more.

Job-seekers can go to reprobinkelly.eventbrite.com to register for the Hiring Event. Preregistration is strongly encouraged. For more information, contact Alan Banks or Elise Miller at 708-679-0078, Alan.Banks@mail.house.gov or Elise.Miller@mail.house.gov.

<strong>IDOT needs snowplow drivers</strong>

The <strong>Illinois Department of Transportation</strong> renewed its need for qualified individuals to apply for seasonal snow plow drivers to help with snow and ice removal across the state.

Drivers are required to respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal and stay prepared to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing and drug and alcohol screenings also are required. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

For more information, go to idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/employment-opportunities/seasonal-employment/index.