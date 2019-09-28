Briefcase: Sept. 28, 2019

<strong>Riverside Medical Group adds physicians assistant</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recetnly announced that <strong>Andrew Donofrio</strong>, a physicians assistant, has joined Riverside’s Heart & Vascular Institute Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery team.

Donofrio pursued his medical education at Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind., where he completed both his Bachelor of Health Sciences and Master of Physician Assistant Studies.

In addition to his education, Donofrio is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and Indiana Academy of Physician Assistants. He will be assisting cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, Dr. Arshad Yousuf.

To make an appointment, call 815-933-4400. For more information, visit doctors.riversidehealthcare.org.

<strong>Chamber announces Business After Hours</strong>

The <strong>Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce</strong> recently announced a Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, hosted by Gibson Health of Watseka at 806 E. Walnut St. Suite A in Watseka.

All Chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the Chamber are invited. There will be refreshments along with a 50-50 drawing.

Business After Hours is designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations. For more information, contact Amanda at the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.