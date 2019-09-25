Main Street: Sept. 25, 2019

A constellation of concepts centers on innovation. Every business needs to evolve, adapt, and apply innovation to their business model to remain competitive.

Adapt to change or risk being run over by the train of innovation as you sit on the platform of stasis. The heart of innovation lies in the ability to invoke change, and, thereby, create a pioneering ecosystem, which fosters growth and embodies an entrepreneurial spirit of connectivity to the global economy.

A few months ago I was having lunch with a good friend of mine, Ted Petersen, a former NFL two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the former athletic director of Kankakee Community College. While we always have an engaging an enlightening discussion regarding leadership and athletics, I asked Ted one critical question: What did your former coach Chuck Noll say to you when you made the Steelers?

Ted replied, “He said, just do your job!”

A rather simplistic answer to a complicated question but yielded a light-bulb moment. “Just do your job!”

No matter the results, it is incumbent for all of us not to “just do our job,” but, rather do it exceedingly well. Petersen not only did his job but did it exceedingly well as evidenced by his two Super Bowl Championship rings and exhibiting his unique personal brand of being a successful innovative disruptor.

By recognizing the indirect effects of doing our job, and doing it exceedingly well, we transcend the ladder of excellence. This phenomenon resides in the domain of innovation and creating an influence of distinction.

The strategy of innovation calls into question the capacity to be an innovative disruptor. The ability to circumnavigate business infrastructure (mission, vision, values and organizational culture) and then infuse it with technology, to organically grow an innovative environment to move beyond just doing our jobs, but to do it exceedingly well.

Explained this way, being an innovative disruptor allows the leader to become an icon for the organization and focus on becoming an “instigator of progress.” The combined effect being an innovative disruptor and an instigator of progress can transcend the ordinary and create an extraordinary opportunity for the emerging leader in the organization.

This process creates a new market and value network by displacing market-leading firms, products and alliances.

But opportunities for misalignment abound in these complex systems of being an innovative disruptor. These three quotes will help the emerging innovator disruptor to advance to the next tier of excellence: Jay Samit offered the following, “The real challenge is for each of us to determine where we feel we can make the most impact.”

Secondly, Richard Norton admonishes us with this rhetorical question: “Did you get to where you are by accepting the status quo? I didn’t.”

Finally, as advanced by Bernard Kelvin Clive who eloquently said, “Brands that stand out from the competition are purposefully disruptive or different.”

Altogether, these three quotes coalesce around being an innovative disruptor to advance your purpose, career and product.

How then, does the leader become an innovative disruptor and an instigator of purpose? An article titled, “How to be a Disruptor with your Business,” penned by Katie McBeth, which illustrates the ability not to settle for adjusting to change, but rather, being the change for others to emulate.

I will highlight some of McBeth’s salient points and then will add my comments in parentheses on how to add these dictums to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. Prepare for the challenges of disruption: (</strong>Be a creator and innovator of your organizational disruption. Your disruption must be a life-long project and passion. And as further illustrated by McBeth, “Never get comfortable once you’ve entered “the game” of disruption. “If you want your business to have longevity, and to compete, you have to continue thinking differently and questioning yourself, your truths, and any preconceptions or biases you may have.” Continue to look for opportunities that others haven’t seen and continue to think and act outside of the box.”)

<strong>2. Everyone is a critic:</strong> (People, at times, can become a critic of your potential or actual success. Do not let others crowd you out of your victory, rather, stay on course and fulfill your purpose coupled with your passion.)

<strong>3. Stop following directions:</strong> (Successful disruptors follow their own paths and intuition. Not only do they have to think outside of the box, but they also need to think outside of the room where the box is located.)

<strong>4. Success can be crowded:</strong> (People will often try to take credit for your success. As mentioned in the McBeth article, “I know I was onto something when no one would listen.”)

It is important to realize how to start thinking like a disruptor. McBeth asserts, disruption is more than just an action: it is also a mindset. You must be ready to follow through after you’ve created a disruption and continue to think within that mindset throughout your entire career.

There is no finish line and no winner’s trophy. Realize that you are going to fail a lot and going to cause a ripple effect in the industry, therefore, always think big and think independently. Your industry’s problems cannot be solved with yesterday’s methods and ideas.

Lastly, ensure that you are motivated and mission-driven; committed to solving the problem, and following through.

Finally, just do your job and do it exceedingly well, and let your purpose and passion ignite a firestorm of disruption that will engulf the world of change.