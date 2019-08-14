Briefcase: Aug. 14, 2019

<strong>R.P. Lumber holding customer appreciation day</strong>

Select <strong>R.P. Lumber</strong> Company locations are having a customer appreciation day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Area stores participating are in <strong>Beecher</strong> at 800 W. Church Road and in <strong>Watseka</strong> at 181 N. Veterans Parkway.

Highlights of the event are:

<ul><li>Vendors will be displaying the latest ideas in building materials and home improvements.</li><li>Sidewalk sale with discontinued or closeout items.</li><li>Fill-the-bUCKET savings — 20% off anything that fits in a blue bucket.</li><li>Face painting and stickers for the children.</li><li>Back-to-school giveaway featuring 50 backpacks per participating locations filled with school supplies for kindergarten to sixth-grade students.</li><li>Prize giveaways every half hour at participating locations.</li><li>Grand prize giveaway entry for $2,500 of decking materials (one prize for all participating locations).</li><li>Free hot dogs and sodas.</li></ul>

For more information, visit rplumber.com.