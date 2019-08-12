Riverside partners with Comer

Riverside Healthcare has expanded its partnership with the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital by bringing pediatric cardiology to the greater Kankakee community.

Dr. Utkarsh Kohli, a board-certified pediatric cardiologist, will be seeing patients on Tuesdays at 300 Riverside Drive, Suite 2400 in Bourbonnais beginning this Tuesday.

“This partnership expansion is about keeping our littlest patients closer to home while providing them with excellent care,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside’s President and CEO. “Additionally, Dr. Kohli has the ability to be present during pediatric and fetal echoes, which allows him to assess results more quickly.”

Kohli is board-certified in general pediatrics and pediatric cardiology. His clinical interests include congenital and acquired heart disease in children and adults, arrhythmias, syncope, LQTS, Brugada syndrome and other inherited channelopathies.

His procedural experience includes implantation of pacemakers, subcutaneous and transvenous defibrillators, subcutaneous loop recorders, electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation of cardiac arrhythmias.

Kohli will be seeing patients rom 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every Tuesday inside of Riverside Medical Group Pediatric Specialists office at 300 Riverside Drive, Suite 2400 in Bourbonnais. For consultations, referrals or patient appointments, call 773-702-6169.