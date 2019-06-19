Blain’s Farm & Fleet recognized by Forbes

<strong>Blain’s Farm & Fleet</strong> was recently recognized as one of the Best-in-State employers to work for in 2019, according to a recent Forbes poll.

“We are so proud that Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Illinois was named Best-in-State Employers,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, President and CEO of Blain’s Farm and Fleet. “For more than half a century, we’ve been privileged to serve our friends, neighbors and the Midwest community and there’s a reason why our neighbors are lifetime Blain’s Farm & Fleet employees and customers: We treat our employees like family and our customers like neighbors. Blain’s attracts and retains top talent.”

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes created its first-ever ranking of America’s best employers by state, with Blain’s Farm & Fleet of Illinois ranked at No. 93. The survey was conducted using an online access panel, providing a representative sample of about 80,000 employees working part or full time for companies or institutions with more than 500 employees in their respective U.S. state.

Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, as well as how they feel about the other employers in their respective industries. Furthermore, the employees were asked 35 questions about work related topics concerning their current employer.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet, which has a local store at 1811 N. Illinois Route 50 in Bourbonnais, has more than 4,400 associates across Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan.