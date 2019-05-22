Main Street: May 22, 2019

As discussed in Wikipedia, during World War II, the United States Department of War commissioned film director Frank Capra to produce a series of seven documentary films titled, “Why We Fight” to justify to the U.S. Soldiers and American public their country’s involvement in the war.

Furthermore, Capra made his primary focus the creation of “one basic, powerful idea” that would spread and evolve into other related ideas. Capra considered one important idea that had always been in his thoughts: I thought of the Bible. There was one sentence in it that always gave me goose pimples: “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

As a result, his goal became to “let the enemy prove to our soldiers the enormity of his cause — and the justness of ours.”

He would compile enemy speeches, films, newsreels, and newspaper articles, with a list of the enemy’s hostile actions.

In a similar way, even though not as dramatic nor dogmatic, Dr. Don Daake and I embarked on a mission titled. “Why We Write.”

About 10 years ago, we began our Main Street articles to bring forth seminal-cutting edge, state-of-the-art knowledge to the business community. We examined and reviewed high-level academic journal articles relating to business including strategy, marketing, leadership, ethics, emotional intelligence, positive psychology, organizational culture and other relevant business literature streams that might not be read by the business practitioner.

During these past 10 years, we have collectively and individually written more than 520 articles covering a wide range of business topics. Our focus is to take academically peer-reviewed journal articles as well as the current popular trend and then put our individual perspective on how to add this information to your own personal leadership and professional domain.

Given the eclectic range of articles we have written, we have adhered to the personal philosophy of making a difference to our readers. We do not get compensated, as most writers and journalists do, as we consider this a labor of love, and more importantly, by giving back to the community in which we both love and serve.

In general, broad, holistic approaches encompasses our passion for serving others, coupled with our purpose of bringing forth seminal information to embolden and educate our readers to achieve the next tier of leadership excellence.

For the proposed vision of the virtuous executive-leader, Plato stated, “Human behavior flows from three main sources: desire, emotion and knowledge.”

Additionally, with this thought in mind, William S. Burroughs articulated, “The aim of education is the knowledge, not of facts, but of values.”

Further illustrating these dictums, Daake and I have extrapolated the extant knowledge base of business and applied a menu of ethical leadership and value propositions for others to emulate.

As well, “Why We Right” is to take our collective knowledge base of education (both doctoral professors) and a combined 75 years of business management and leadership experiences, and weave our collective tapestry to bring forth new ideas and values for others to assimilate and forge their own unique leadership practices.

But these actions as above have another purpose, to know what we don’t know. All too often, Daake and I have met self-proclaimed leadership experts who think they know everything. Far too many managerial and organizational consultants bring in the figurative “hammer,” and everything they see in the organization is a nail. However, we know that every problem is not handled by the hammer but may need a screwdriver, wrench or another organizational tool to remedy the problem.

Despite our vast knowledge and education, we too, are at times stymied by new emergent technologies and never-ending reiterations of age-old problems that have morphed into global or system problems that can have geometrical solutions. That being said, we might not have the answer to every problem or issue we face, but we know where to look to begin the process of solving the problem.

Following on from the above, two of my favorite quotes from Mr. Spock of Star Trek, regarding this phenomenon of decision-making, and stated rather eloquently, “Once you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth,” and “change is the essential process of all existence.”

Together, we strive to educate, bring forth values, be amusing at times, and certainly embrace the tenets of change within the organization. We purpose to bring forth pivotal, seminal, and ground-breaking theories to advance your unique professional leadership practices. Finally, we hope to inspire you to seek knowledge and season it with ethical behavior to serve others.

Remember, in the end, all that you can take with you is that which you have given away. Thank you for allowing us to continue to serve you!