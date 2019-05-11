Briefcase: May 11, 2019

AMITA Health welcomes chief Catholic mission officer

AMITA Health announced Wednesday the addition of Chief Catholic Mission Integration Officer <strong>John Halstead</strong>.

In his new role as senior vice president, chief Catholic mission integration officer, Halstead will ensure the Catholic identity of the legacy at Presence Health and Alexian Brothers facilities’ strategies, operations and culture. He will guide executive leaders and will build relationships with Catholic faith leaders in the communities served by AMITA Health as it develops strategies and considers new relationships.

Halstead, along with Ismael Gama, chief Adventist mission officer, will lead a single AMITA Health Mission Integration Department, including spiritual care, ethics, formation and community benefit.

Halstead most recently served as chief mission integration officer for Ascension’s Gulf Coast Ministry Market, which included Pensacola, Fla., and Mobile, Ala. He was responsible for mission integration across five acute-care hospitals, a children’s hospital, a cancer center, skilled nursing operations and more than 120 clinics. Before joining Ascension, he served in a similar capacity at Mercy Health System in Northwest Arkansas.

He began his health care career as the lead chaplain at Catholic Healthcare Partners (now Bon Secours Mercy Health) in Tiffin, Ohio, and later became its executive director of mission integration.

“The role of chief Catholic mission integration officer is critical to our Catholic sponsored facilities, and we are delighted to have a leader of John’s caliber join our organization,” said Mark Frey, president and CEO, AMITA Health.

Halstead started with AMITA Health on April 22 and will spend time at corporate offices in Lisle and Chicago.