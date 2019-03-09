Briefcase: March 9, 2019

<strong>Hoffman Chiropractic Neurology opens new location in Bourbonnais</strong>

Dr. Matthew Hoffman and staff recently announced the grand opening of their new location at 588 Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Hoffman Chiropractic Neurology</strong> also is celebrating its 25th anniversary of providing health care in Kankakee County. The new location will continue to offer a comprehensive holistic approach to wellness.

Services include chiropractic care, acupuncture, decompression therapy, cold laser therapy, physical therapy and brain base therapy.

Hoffman earned his doctorate at Palmer University and also is board certified in acupuncture, sports medicine, neurology and electro diagnostics. Hoffman Chiropractic Neurology focuses on a comprehensive treatment plan to obtain optimal outcomes.

Clinical hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 7:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-937-0446 or visit HoffChiro.com.