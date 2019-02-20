Briefcase: Feb. 20, 2019

Olivet announces new earth and space science major

<strong>Olivet Nazarene University</strong> recently announced that earth and space science is now a major offered by the Department of Chemistry and Geosciences in the College of Arts and Sciences. Enrollment is now open for fall 2019 to students.

“As science becomes more integrated into our daily lives, we need science professionals both inside and outside of the laboratory and classrooms,” said Stephen Case, associate professor of chemistry and geosciences. “We need professionals who can communicate science, who can understand the interaction between science and society, who can help legislate science-informed policy, and who can speak with wisdom about the interactions between science and faith.”

Students who choose Olivet’s earth and space science major will receive training for employment in the planetarium community. Olivet is one of only a handful of Christian universities across the country with a planetarium on campus.

Built in 1967 and renovated in 2008, Strickler Planetarium has a projector system that ranks as one of the top in Illinois in digital capabilities. The 50-seat auditorium is regularly used for astronomy classes, sky shows, school programs and private tours.

The introduction of the earth and space science major is built so that students can gain experience in science while pursuing a double-major in disciplines such as communications, business administration, political science and theology.

