Briefcase: Feb. 13, 2019

Cart & Driver earns dealer awards

<strong>Cart & Driver,</strong> at 707 N. Locust St. in Manteno, was awarded the 2018 New Dealer of the Year and the 2018 Elite Dealer awards by Harris Golf Cars, a golf car distributor in the Midwest, and a Yamaha distributor in the U.S.

The awards were presented at Harris’ annual Dealer Awards Banquet on Jan. 17 in Dubuque, Iowa.

Cart & Driver is a Harris Yamaha dealer, offering new and used, gas and electric utility vehicles and 2-, 4- and 6-passenger golf cars. The store also provides service, customization and accessories for carts of all brands.

Cart & Driver is on Illinois Route 50 in Manteno and has been in business for one year. It is owned by Manteno resident Rhonda Kinstner.

Retirement course being offered

Retirement Now, Redefining The Journey is a two-day course being offered from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 26 or on Feb. 21 and 28 at the Kankakee Public Library.

<strong>Zach Gray,</strong> an investment adviser representative with Wall Street Financial Group, will instruct the attendees about avoiding retirement planning mistakes that could cost you. He’ll discuss how the recent tax law changes have changed retirement planning.

For more information on upcoming classes or planning for retirement, contact Gray at 815-918-4727, or for online registration, visit wallstreetfinancialgroup.us/event-4