Briefcase: Jan. 23, 2019

KCC hosting Fast Path Degree program

Kankakee Community College is having an information night for the Fast Path Degree program from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Harold and Jean Miner South Extension Center in Watseka.

Visitors can learn more about the program, which offers a schedule of two classes at a time, two days a week for two years. The program leads to an associate in arts transfer degree. Participants complete two classes every eight weeks.

“The dedicated mentor and added support services available in the Fast Path program have helped me make a smooth transition from high school to college,” said current Fast Path student Daniel Devine. “This program has taught me the skills I need to be a successful college student in class and online.”

“The Fall 2019 students will be in class for about three hours a day on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Rexann McKinley, KCC professor and program mentor. “The course sequence, dates and times are all preplanned to make it easy on the students.”

The program admits a maximum of 20 students each fall, and textbooks and a laptop are included.

“Fast Path students have a support system they can rely on,” McKinley said. “We mentor, guide and coach each student. We want them to be successful. Our graduates will be ready to transfer as juniors to a four-year college or university.”

Applications are now being accepted, and classes will begin in August 2019. More information and application materials are at fastpath.kcc.edu. To reserve a seat at the information session, contact McKinley at rmckinley@kcc.edu or call 815-802-8780.