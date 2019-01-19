Briefcase: Jan. 19, 2019

KCC offering GED classes

Kankakee Community College is accepting orientation appointments now for spring 2019 high school equivalency-General Educational Development classes offered at KCC.

Program orientations are required before enrollment. Classes begin in February and March, and there is no cost to the student.

Classes are designed for students who are at least 16 years of age and are not enrolled in the school system. KCC offers the classes as preparation for taking a high school equivalency exam, including the GED.

To register for an orientation, email gbeglau@kcc.edu or call 815-802-8300. Orientations and classes are held at the following locations:

• Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, off River Road, in Kankakee, Rooms L30A and L30B. Morning, afternoon and evening classes are offered.

• KCC Miner South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Morning classes are offered.

• First United Methodist Church of Momence, 111 W. Fourth St., Momence. Evening classes are offered.

• GED online, email GED@kcc.edu for information.

For more information about preparing for the GED, contact the program coordinator at gbeglau@kcc.edu or call 815-802-8300.