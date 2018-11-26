Briefcase: Nov. 28, 2018

Ahrens wins publishing award

<strong>Tracy Ahrens</strong>, of Momence, received an honorable mention for her blog post, “I Still Am,” in the 2018 Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards, an awards program in the publishing industry.

Results of the national contest were announced at a gala Oct. 9 in New York City.

Ahrens’ blog was shared in a print edition of CURE magazine and is posted in its online edition. She is a breast cancer survivor, diagnosed in 2016.

Ahrens has been a professional journalist for more than 25 years and is a published author of seven books, including three children’s books, two books of poetry and two nonfiction books. She’s a former staff writer at the Daily Journal.

Each year, more than 2,000 entries in the Eddie and Ozzie Awards compete across 200 categories that honor excellence in editorial and design. This year, a panel of industry judges narrowed more than 2,500 entries into a pool of about 800 finalists. In total, 263 awards were given.

“It is a tremendous honor that CURE magazine has been recognized as a finalist in the Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group, which received four honorable mentions. “This recognition clearly demonstrates how hard the whole team works to furthering our mission in providing valuable information to patients, caregivers and survivors of cancer.”

Finalists included designs and journalism from companies such as: AARP, Meredith Corporation, National Geographic, Playboy, Scholastic Inc. and Travel + Leisure.

CURE Media Group’s flagship product, CURE magazine, is a guide to every stage of the cancer experience. With about 1 million readers, CURE is the largest consumer publication in the U.S. focused entirely on cancer, with broad distribution to cancer patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.